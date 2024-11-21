3 NCAA Standouts NHL Should Be Watching
The NCAA is having an exciting start to their men's hockey season, and that's most certainly due to the insane level of talent playing college hockey. Some of the best prospects outside of the NHL are suiting up for NCAA schools and making quite the impressions. Here's just three of the players standing out so far.
Ben Muthersbaugh - Union College
One of the best freshman in the entire country this season is Union College forward Ben Muthersbaugh. Currently not under contract with any NHL organization, Muthersbaugh will be a name to monitor over the coming seasons.
Through 11 games, he has eight goals and eight assists for 16 points. He leads Union and all NCAA freshman in scoring.
An aspect that stands out in Muthersbaugh game is his lethal shot. Take a look at the play below for confirmation. Even when the play has potential to break down, as was the case with this power play opportunity, Muthersbaugh quick thinking and booming shot results in him not only saving the play, but finishing it as well.
James Hagens - Boston College
The consensus top pick in the 2025 NHL Draft is off to a strong start in his first year of college hockey. The 18-year-old has one goal and 10 assists through his first nine games while playing in a top-line role for the Eagles.
Some more goals would be a welcomed sight for Hagens, but it's clear that he's seeing the game at a high level. And it should be noted that Hagens is constantly setting himself and others up for scoring chances. His shooting percentage is an incredibly unlucky 4%. That shooting percentage should level out and his goal scoring will come as he settles in more. In the meantime he is continuing to impress and cement his draft status for next year.
Aidan Thompson - University of Denver
A prospect for the Chicago Blackhawks, Aidan Thompson is having a career-best season so far with the University of Denver. He's recorded at least one point in all 12 games and leads the team in scoring with nine goals, 11 assists, and 20 points. The junior is nearing readiness for professional hockey, and it won't be a surprise if this is his final season in the NCAA.
