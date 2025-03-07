TRADE: Avalanche Acquire Bruins Center
The Colorado Avalanche continued its aggressive approach at this year’s deadline by targeting Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle. The Avs acquired Coyle from Boston in exchange for a package centered on forward Casey Mittelstadt.
Bruins reporter for The Athletic, Fluto Shinzawa, was among the first to report the trade with the Avalanche. The full trade details have yet to be confirmed aside from Coyle and Mittelstadt swapping organizations.
The 33-year-old Coyle is a quality middle-six upgrade for the Avalanche. Through 64 games this season, he has 15 goals and seven assists for 22 points. A veteran of 13 NHL seasons, he's accumulated 931 NHL games and 472 career points.
With the addition of Coyle, the center depth in Colorado is now elite. Nathan MacKinnon is battling for the scoring lead and MVP for the second straight season. The recently acquired Brock Nelson figures to slot in as the second-line center, and now Coyle can occupy the third line. The Avalanche's Stanley Cup hopes have skyrocketed over the past 24 hours.
For the Bruins, the trade is another step towards the future for Boston. Mittelstadt is 26 years old, and after a hot start with the Avs last season, his production has waned. In 63 games with the Avs, he recorded 11 goals and 34 points. It was a step down from 57 points he recorded last season split between Colorado and the Buffalo Sabres. Now, he'll get the chance to play an elevated role in a more defensively sound system with the Bruins.
The Avalanche are now one of the most formidable squads in the Western Conference. The Central Division is loaded with Colorado, the Dallas Stars, and the Winnipeg Jets all considered front-runners for the Stanley Cup. Now that their offensive lineup is significantly improved, the Avs top the list of Stanley Cup favorites.
