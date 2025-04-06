Michael Jordan, Other Top Athletes Congratulate Alex Ovechkin
There is a new all-time goals leader in the NHL as Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin has surpassed Wayne Gretzky with 895 in his career. Gretzky was on hand to congratulate Ovechkin during the game, but plenty of other all-time great athletes and celebrities sent their own messages.
In a video posted to social media by the NHL, plenty of Hockey Hall of Famers like Mark Messier, Martin Brodeur, and Jeremy Roenick congratulated the Capitals captain. The star-studded video wasn’t just filled with hockey players, either.
Other athletes who could be considered the greatest in their sports sent praises to the NHL’s greatest goal scorer. Basketball icons Michael Jordan and Lebron James were featured. Olympic legends Michael Phelps, Simone Biles, and Katie Ledecky made cameos. Other elite athletes like baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, Tennis icon Roger Federer, WWE superstar Cody Rhodes, and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels all had kind words for Ovechkin.
This huge accomplishment from Ovechkin spans beyond just sports as celebrities from all over the entertainment world also got some facet time. Actor and former college hockey player Steve Carell, rapper Snoop Dogg, actor Vince Vaughn, former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, and actor Danny DeVito were all among the other big names sending their congratulations.
This is just a portion of the names and faces featured in the celebratory video. Ovechkin’s goals record is something that is bringing together fans from all around the world in every walk of life.
Now that the record is his, he can continue to grow the number and have his own “unbreakable” record.
