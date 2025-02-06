Ducks Open to Trading Superstar Forward
The Anaheim Ducks once again find themselves well outside of the playoff picture as their rebuild continues, and one superstar face continues to appear in trade discussions. At 23 years old, Trevor Zegras has already made a name for himself as one of the most exciting players not only on the Ducks but in the entire NHL.
In just a few short seasons with the Ducks, Zegras did plenty to show off his skill and demonstrate just how much potential he has. Between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, Zegras scored 61 and 65 points respectively with an expectation that far more was right around the corner.
Injuries have forced Zegras to just 62 games in the last two seasons combined, but with only 30 points in that time, it may be in the Ducks best interest to consider their options.
According to The Fourth Period, the Ducks are listening to trade calls involving Zegras.
“They haven’t shied away from taking calls on Trevor Zegras,” David Pagnotta said. “He has another year left on his contract at $5.75 million, then he’ll become a restricted free agent. He’s only 23. But he hasn’t had the type of season they anticipated.”
If Zegras can find a new home and reach what made him a 60-point player with loads of potential, the Ducks could get a pretty big haul in return.
“He played 31 games last season before being shut down, had six goals, nine assists, and 15 points,” Pagnotta said. “He’s played 31 games this season, exact same numbers. They wanted to see an incline in his offensive production because it would help the trade talks in trying to move him out.”
Pagnotta notes that the Ducks still value Zegras and would ideally like to see things work out. If he doesn’t get traded before the upcoming deadline, a move over the offseason is also still in the cards.
