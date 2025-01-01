Ducks Pay Homage to Former Defenseman for 1,000th Game
Cam Fowler may have played his 1,000th career NHL game as a member of the St. Louis Blues, but the Anaheim Ducks helped celebrate their former long-time defenseman. While the Blues were routing the Chicago Blackhawks at the Winter Classic, the Ducks were showing up to their game honoring Fowler.
Ducks players showed up wearing shirts featuring Fowler as the one in 1,000. Outlined in orange, the shirt carries more meaning than just a career achievement.
According to the Ducks, the picture of Fowler was taken in 2012 and is meant to represent his connection with Team NEGU and the Jessie Rees Foundation. A non-profit organization designed to help and support kids with cancer and their families.
Fowler played 991 games over 15 years as a member of the Ducks, and just nine with the Blues. During his time in Anaheim, Fowler was a consistent puck mover with 96 goals and 361 assists for 457 total points.
In his nine games since being traded to the Blues, Fowler has put up three goals nad four assists for seven points. Two of those goals came during his 1,000th game outdoors at Wrigley Field for the 2025 NHL Winter Classic.
Fowler became the first player to ever play their 1,000th game at an outdoor venue but made it even more memorable. He became the first defenseman to score a pair of goals at an outdoor game.
Had Fowler capped off the hat trick, he also would have reached 100 career goals. Through his 1,000-game NHL career, Fowler has 99 goals and 365 assists for 464 points.
He’s been a big help to the Blues since arriving in St. Louis as they hope to keep pushing for a playoff spot. Now sitting 18-17-4, the Blues fifth in the Central Division, but right on the cusp of a Western Conference wild card spot.
