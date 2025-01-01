Report: Rangers Star Open to New Environment
The New York Rangers have been in a state of free fall for over a month with a 4-15-0 record in their last 19 games played. With a few days off around New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Rangers have another chance to regroup, but that doesn’t mean the damage hasn’t already been done.
Since the start of their struggles, the Rangers have traded their captain, a former second-overall pick, and numerous other names have landed in the rumor mill. Among those names possibly being talked about in trade discussions is veteran forward Mika Zibanejad.
For nearly a decade, Zibanejad has been a leader with the Rangers and usually one of the more consistent producers of offense. It’s those qualities that earned him a full no-move clause when he signed an eight-year contract in 2021.
Just three seasons into the deal, there is word Zibanejad would be willing to waive his no-move clause for a better situation. According to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, the Rangers have not brought the idea to Zibanejad, but everything seems to be on the table at this point.
“Talking to two people now… they believe that Mika would be able to waive his no-movement clause for the right environment,” Pagnotta said. “It sounds like if the Rangers find the right deal that that would be a consideration for Mika Zibanejad.”
Things have continued to just go from bad to worse for the Rangers during this stretch. The Rangers entered the 2024-25 season as Stanley Cup contenders, but are now dead last in the Metropolitan Division.
Zibanejad has played 603 games in a Rangers uniform with 236 goals and 312 assists for 548 total points. Just a point shy of 700 in his career (300G-399A), Zibanejad would be a welcome addition to any team looking to bolster their offense for a playoff run.
A trade involving Zibanejad wouldn’t be cheap or easy to pull off, but the Rangers might have to sell some pieces to try and get back on track.
