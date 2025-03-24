Ducks Playoff Odds Drop to Zero
The Anaheim Ducks haven’t made it to the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2018, and their postseason drought is likely to extend another season. Following a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Ducks’ chances of making the playoffs this season have reached a new low.
According to moneypuck.com, the Ducks have reached a 0% chance of reaching the playoffs. Their 30-32-8 record hasn’t seen them officially mathematically eliminated from contention, but the odds are completely stacked against them.
Despite always aiming for improvements within the roster and organization, the 2024-25 season seemed like much of the same for the Ducks.
Troy Terry leads the team with 51 points (19G-32A) while superstar youngster Trevor Zegras again struggled to exceed expectations.
In 45 games played so far, Zegras picked up nine goals and 15 assists for 24 total points. There were moments early in the season it looked as though Zegras lost interest in the sport of hockey, and he spent a lot of time in trade rumors yet again.
Zegras assured fans he still loves the game, and once again he was not traded out of Anaheim ahead of the deadline. Rumors may swirl again in the offseason, but that’s expected when a possible superstar talent isn’t reaching new heights.
One bright spot in the Ducks’ season has to be between the pipes. Sure, John Gibson also survived another trade deadline, but the Ducks saw outstanding work from 24-year-old Lukas Dostal.
In his second extended season in the NHL, Dostal has been a steady figure in Anaheim and is fighting for the starting job. In 45 games played, he has a 20-19-6 record, .907 save percentage, and 2.99 goals against average.
The numbers aren’t perfect, but they are trending upwards and Dostal could be a leader for the Ducks for years to come.
The Ducks seem primed for their seventh straight season without a chance at competing for the Stanley Cup. It may be a slow climb back to contention, but the future is bright in Anaheim.
