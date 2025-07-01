Ducks Sign Scoring Winger
The Anaheim Ducks were not expected to be big players in the free agency market, but that idea was blown up with the organization's latest move. In the evening hours of the first day of unrestricted free agency, the Ducks announced the signing of a veteran winger who could provide some scoring punch to their top-six.
The Ducks agreed to terms with forward Mikael Granlund on a three-year contract. The deal is worth a total of $21 million, with an average annual value of $7 million. The deal ties him for the highest-paid forward in Anaheim.
Granlund joins the Ducks after a successful run with the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars over the past two seasons. Last year, he scored 66 points split between the Sharks and Stars, and stood out as one of Dallas' best players in the postseason. He's eclipsed the 60-point plateau three times in the last four seasons and five times in his career. Overall, he's played in 902 NHL games, scoring 179 goals and adding 431 assists for 610 points.
The Ducks have made a habit of adding veterans to their young core over the past few years. First, it was Alex Killorn. Now, it's Granlund. The core of Leo Carlsson, Troy Terry, Cutter Gauthier and Mason McTavish, the organization is trying to insulate the rising core as they attempt to compete in the Pacific Division.
Granlund certainly adds some scoring punch, but the Ducks are looking for more to take the next step. The team is hoping this mix of players provides it, and if it works, Granlund will be a helpful piece of the puzzle in Anaheim.
