Analyst Makes Bold Prediction for Oilers’ Connor McDavid’s Career
The Edmonton Oilers don't need any convincing that Connor McDavid is the best in the world and a once in a lifetime player. He shows it night in and night out, and made another example by recording his 1,000th point in just his 659th game.
The achievement by the Oilers' superstar makes him the fourth fastest in NHL history to reach that mark, joining a legendary company that includes Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy, and Wayne Gretzky.
According to former NHL goalie and analyst Martin Biron, McDavid has chance to keep climbing in a way Bossy and Lemieux were unable to. Chatting with Jay Onrait on TSN, he made a bold claim that McDavid will finish his career second on the NHL's all-time scoring list.
"I think he'll be second," he said. "When you look at Connor McDavid he's still just 27 years old. He's got a lot of hockey left in his career and he will finish second."
Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading scorer and will likely never see his record broken. Bossy and Lemieux had their careers shortened due to injuries and robbed them of the chance to be further up despite having such absurd starts to their careers.
Biron went on to say just how confident he is in McDavid's ability to continue this pace for long enough to surpass legendary players like Ron Francis, Gordie Howe, Mark Messier, and Jaromir Jagr to sit behind Gretzky on the NHL's all-time scoring list. He even believes that that the Oilers' captain could join The Great One as just the second player to ever record 2,000 points or more.
"I think McDavid has plenty of runway to get up the point chart and be only the second NHL player to get to 2,000 points," he said.
At the pace McDavid has already set, it's unlike anything the NHL has seen in the modern era. Biron's expectations may be bold and optimistic, but if the Oilers' superstar can keep playing the dominant hockey he already has for his first 10 seasons for the next 10, Gretzky will have some new company on the all-time scoring leaderboard.
