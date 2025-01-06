Senators Defenseman Exits Practice With Injury
The Ottawa Senators could be without one of their top defenseman after an unfortunate injury. At a recent practice, defender Jacob Bernard-Docker reportedly took a hard fall into the boards and exited in pain.
According to Senators' reporter and TSN's Bruce Garrioch, the 24-year-old went down hard at practice. He shared a brief clip of Bernard-Docker being assisted off the ice by teammates and the physical trainer. In the clip, the Sens' defender was not putting any weight on his left leg and foot while his teammates supported him off the ice.
The extent of the injury is currently unknown, but from the looks of Garrioch's brief clip, it doesn't look great. Any long-term injury would be a significant setback for both Bernard-Docker and the Senators.
This is another obstacle for the 24-year-old to overcome this season. Among a variety of injuries on the team's blue line and a search for the best pairings, Bernard-Docker has been healthy scratched multiple times this season and limited to just 25 games. When in the lineup, he's been solid, but it hasn't been enough to guarantee him a spot every game. He has one goal and four points while averaging 13 minutes of ice-time in a third-pairing role.
The Senators have been developing the Canadian defender since selecting him in the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft. Last season was his first full season with Ottawa. He played in 72 games and averaged nearly 16 minutes of ice-time. He finished the year with four goals and 10 assists for 14 points. Over bits and pieces of the past four seasons, he's compiled 129 NHL games scoring five total goals and adding 15 assists for 20 points.
The Sens will continue juggling their blue line without Bernard-Docker. The top defenders of Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot will continue to skate a majority of the minutes, but this will also allow for veterans like Travis Hamonic and Artyom Zub to play more minutes.
