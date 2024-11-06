Bruins Assign Former First Round Winger to AHL
The Boston Bruins are seeking answers early on in the 2024-2025 campaign. Despite adding two quality players in Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov, the team stumbled out of the gate to a 6-7-1 record through 14 games.
One of the biggest areas the Bruins are struggling in is their forward group. It's been a struggle to get offense from any of their lines, but it feels like the lack of depth in their bottom six is proving costly. With no one sticking out, the team decided to waive a former first-round draft pick on their roster by sending winger Max Jones to the American Hockey League.
Jones joined the Bruins after spending his entire previous professional career with the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks selected him with the 24th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Draft after registering 28 goals and 52 points in 63 games with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. With a huge frame at 6'3 and nearly 220 pounds, he projected to be an ideal second-line winger for the next wave of hockey in Anaheim.
Between injuries and inconsistencies however, the Ducks never saw that pan out for Jones. His best season in the NHL came in 2022-2023. Over 69 games, he scored nine goals and finished with 19 assists while averaging 13 minutes of ice-time per game.
After scoring 15 points in 52 games last year with the Ducks, they opted not to retain the forward. He then signed a contract with the Bruins, looking for a second chance to play on an NHL roster.
His performance through the first part of the season didn't earn him a larger opportunity in Boston and now he's heading to Providence in the AHL. He played in just four games and was a healthy scratch for 10. In the four games he played in, he failed to record a goal or assist while skating around 11 minutes per game. He did, however, receive an unfortunate penalty when he accidentally slashed an official.
