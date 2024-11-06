Predators GM Sends Brutal Warning to Team
When the Nashville Predators went on their offseason shopping spree, the belief was that they would be a Stanley Cup contender immediately. That's the only possible assumption to make when you spend over $100 million in total on three free agents, two of which have won Stanley Cups in their career.
But it's been a rough start for the Predators. With a 4-7-1 record so far, the team looks more like a lottery team than a playoff contender. And while it's still early, the slow start has their general manager, Barry Trotz, worried.
Trotz recently joined 102.5 The Game, a Nashville radio station, to discuss the latest news regarding the team. During his interview, Trotz didn't hold back his frustrations. While he tried to temper the disappointment, he ended up sending his team a brutal warning: improve or changes are coming.
"If we don't get it going," Trotz said. "Then I'm going to start out rebuilding plan."
It's a harsh message, but perhaps one that the team needs to hear. The Preds have been a lackluster team through their first 12 games. Steven Stamkos, one of the headliners in free agency, hasn't found chemistry with his teammates yet. He has just two goals so far, the same number his other new teammate Jonathan Marchessault has.
Trotz would go on to walk back his comments. In a follow-up with The Tennessean, he made it clear that he won't put the team into a full-on rebuild if the losing continues, but he will make some changes he feels are important.
Despite Trotz giving his team more grace as the season progresses, the Predators remain a team to watch. With so much of their salary cap invested in high-end players, they can't afford to lose for too long. If it continues, the team's GM may follow through on his brutal warning, which could mean even more big changes for the Preds.
