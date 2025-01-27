Bruins Winger Named First Star of Week
After a stellar week for the Boston Bruins, star winger David Pastrnak has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week. As his team tries to earn their spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs, Pastrnak has again been the team's top player.
Pastrnak earned the First Star of the Week honors after leading the NHL in scoring for the week ending January 26th. In four games, he scored three goals and added five assists for eight points. His performance was instrumental in helping the Bruins jump back into a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Over those four games, he recorded multiple points in three of those contests.
During his past week, Pastrnak also managed to contribute to the final six goals of the week for team. He managed to tie himself for the last Bruins' player to factor into six consecutive goals. The NHL Public Relations discussed his highlight-reel week when they announced the Three Stars.
"Pastrnak then factored on the Bruins’ final six goals of the week," they wrote. "Collecting an assist in a 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils Jan. 22, posting 1-1—2 in a 2-0 triumph against the Ottawa Senators Jan. 23 and recording 1-2—3 (his sixth three-point game of the campaign) in a 3-1 win versus the Colorado Avalanche Jan. 25."
The past four games have brought Pastrnak's season totals up to 24 goals, 35 assists, and 59 points in 51 games. He leads Boston in all three offensive categories and ranks ninth in the league in scoring.
Joining Pastrnak in the latest Three Stars were Mason McTavish of the Anaheim Ducks, who was named the Second Star. Utah Hockey Club center Barretty Hayton was named the Third Star following a four-goal and six-point week.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!