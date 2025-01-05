Utah Hockey Club Claims Defenseman From Devils
The Utah Hockey Club have been putting together a presentable inaugural season since leaving the Arizona Coyotes in the dust, but they’ve dealt with some injuries, especially on defense. To help fill the void, Utah has claimed defenseman Nick DeSimone off waivers from the New Jersey Devils.
DeSimone hasn’t played a game at the NHL level yet this season, playing just 12 games with the Devils’ American Hockey League affiliate the Utica Comets. In that time, DeSimone recorded just three assists.
The newest member of the Utah Hockey Club does have 38 games of NHL experience under his belt between the Devils and Calgary Flames. In that time, he has scored two goals and five assists for seven total points.
A prolific puck mover at the AHL level, DeSimone posted eight goals and 38 assists for 46 total points as a member of the Calgary Wranglers. He also posted 46 points with as a member of the San Jose Barracuda in 2018-19.
The Utah Hockey Club currently have four notable defenseman out of the lineup with various injuries. Robert Bortuzzo, Sean Durzi, Maveric Lamoureux, and John Marino are all on the shelf, making a short bench on defense in Utah.
DeSimone went undrafted after three years at Union College, eventually signing with the San Jose Sharks organization as a free agent.
Utah has been fairly active on the waiver wire in their debut season and DeSimone joins a growing list of claims from the Hockey Club.
