Oilers Center Named Second Star of Week
The Edmonton Oilers are dealing with more than their fair share of injuries heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they finally received a bit of good news on the injury front last week.
Superstar forward Connor McDavid not only returned to the lineup after missing nearly three weeks with injury, but he looked like he's barely missed a beat. The three-time Hart Trophy winner has nine assists in three games since his return from injury, and has factored in on nine of Edmonton's 12 goals in that time. He may not have scored any of them himself, but his playmaking ability was something the Oilers missed dearly.
As a result, the NHL named McDavid as its Second Star of the Week on Monday. This is McDavid's second time being one of the weekly three stars this season, as he was previously the First Star of the Week ending on Nov. 17. Of course, he also has many, many three stars appearances throughout his career.
McDavid is near-unanimously considered the best player in the league today, but by his absurdly high standards, this has actually been a bit of a down year for him. He now has 99 points (26 goals, 73 assists) in 66 games this season, down from 132 points (32 goals, 100 assists) in 76 games last season, as well as his ridiculous 153 points (64 goals, 89 assists) in 82 games in 2022-23.
Still, if averaging a point and a half per game counts as a "down year" then it goes to show how special McDavid truly is.
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Jet Greaves and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck were named the first and third stars of the week, respectively.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!