Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Dreams of Meeting Michael Jordan
Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin recently made history by surpassing Wayne Gretzky as the NHL’s all-time goals leader, notching No. 895 against the New York Islanders. Ovechkin has time to add to his career total over at least one more season with the Capitals, but how much more does he have left to achieve?
Ovechkin has done it all over his two decades with the Capitals; won the Hart Trophy as league MVP, won the Rocket Richard Trophy nine times as the league’s top goal scorer, won the Stanley Cup in 2018, and is now the all-time leading goal scorer. One thing he hasn’t done, however, is meet NBA legend Michael Jordan.
Known as one of the greatest athletes of all time, many people looked up to Jordan during his Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Bulls, including Ovechkin. During an interview with the Pat McAfee Show, Ovechkin noted that he’s never met Jordan and would love that opportunity.
“I’ve never had a chance to meet Michael Jordan,” Ovechkin said. “That’s one of my dreams… It’s one of my dreams to meet the greatest player to play basketball.”
Ovechkin’s mother, Tatyana Nikolaevna Ovechkina, was a star basketball player throughout the 1970s, winning numerous gold medals representing the Soviet Union. Ovechkina helped the USSR to a pair of Olympic gold medals in 1976 and 1980.
McAfee noted that since Ovechkin asked to meet Jordan, it’s sure to happen right away.
Jordan was one of the many big names to congratulate Ovechkin on his goals record saying passing Gretzky is “quite a record to break.”
Ovechkin has done a lot over his 20-year NHL career, but there are some big off-ice highlights he still wants to cross off his bucket list.
