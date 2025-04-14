Young Blue Jackets Goalie Named First Star of Week
The Columbus Blue Jackets have kept themselves alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race as the final week of the 2024-25 NHL season arrives. Not only have the Blue Jackets kept themselves in the running, young goalie Jet Greaves has played a huge role in their recent run.
Greaves was recently recalled and has nearly singlehandedly kept the the Blue Jackets fighting for their playoff lives. In his last three games, Greaves has gone a perfect 3-0 and added a shutout against the top team in the Eastern Conference in the Washington Capitals.
The NHL named Greaves the first star of the week as he helped prevent the Blue Jackets season from coming to an end. While the Blue Jackets’ playoff chances may be slim, Greaves has helped them from being completely eliminated.
During his perfect week, Greaves only allowed three goals on 93 shots faced, picking up a .968 save percentage.
Greaves picked up a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres, stopping 39 of 41 shots faced before leading the Blue Jackets to back-to-back games against the Capitals.
The Capitals rested Alex Ovechkin for the first game, but Greaves still made 22 stops on the way to his first career shutout. The Blue Jackets scored seven in front of him for a 7-0 victory.
The next night he was back between the pipes and only allowed one goal on 30 shots faced helping lead the Blue Jackets to a 4-1 win.
Greaves is starting to look like the future of goaltending in Columbus with an 8-9-2 record in 18 career starts in the NHL. Over the span of three seasons, he has picked up a .918 save percentage and 2.85 goals against average.
The Blue Jackets still have a very slim chance of making the postseason, but Greaves has kept them alive and made things difficult on the Montreal Canadiens.
The NHL also named Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck as the third star of the week and Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid as the first.
