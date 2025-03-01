Wild Acquire Veteran Forward From Predators
After the Nashville Predators held veteran forward Gustav Nyquist from their lineup for trade-related reasons, it became evident that the Minnesota Wild were the team to watch. After a few hours, the deal was finalized and the Predators sent Nyquist to the Wild in exchange for a 2026 second-round draft pick.
The Predators are also retaining 50% of Nyquist’s remaining salary, meaning the Wild are only on the hook for $1,592,500 of the salary cap hit. Nyquist is 35-years-old and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
Nyquist has played in 57 games this season with the Predators, picking up nine goals and 12 assists for 21 total points. He may be a minus-20 rating, but the Predators have falled well short of what was expected from them after a summer full of big spending.
The Predators signed Nyquist to a two-year contract ahead of the 2023-24 season, worth $3.185 million annually. During his time in Nashville, he picked up a total of 32 goals and 64 assists for 96 points.
Over the course of his 13-year NHL career, Nyquist appeared in 841 games with 207 goals and 317 assists for 524 total points.
With a 21-30-7 record through 58 games, and actively losing 6-3 to the New York Islanders, it seems clear that the Predators aren’t making it far this season. They don’t plan on tearing things down completely, however, as the Predators are hopeful they can bounce back next season.
With 14 draft picks in the first three rounds of the next three drafts, the Predators are also looking to build a strong prospect pool for deep into the future. Three of those picks are in the first round of the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft, with two more coming in the second round.
The Wild, meanwhile, are building for a deep playoff run, and believe Nyquist will be a perfect fit for their depth down the stretch.
