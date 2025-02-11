Trade Interest Growing for Bruins' Brad Marchand
The Boston Bruins enter the 4 Nations Face-Off break sixth in the Atlantic Division and sitting just a point out of an Eastern Conference wild card spot. While it’s been a roller coaster ride of a season for the Bruins, it seems like the road ahead is only going to get tougher.
Bruins captain Brand Marchand found himself as a surprise face on trade boards. Marchand is in the final year of his contract and the Bruins haven’t been able to sign an extension with their captain.
While the Bruins aren’t actively shopping their captain, there is some trade buzz growing around Marchand. According to a source with RG, the Bruins are getting calls from around the league about Marchand, and the team isn’t hanging up the phone.
“They’re getting calls,” an NHL executive source told RG. “Teams are wondering what they’re going to do here, but, at this point, I think they’re just listening. Still, the fact that the Bruins or Marchand haven’t come right out and squashed this like they have in the past is telling. With things also being so quiet on contract talks, it tells you this is getting real.”
The 4 Nations Face-Off break couldn’t have come at a better time for both parties. The Bruins can take a break from worrying about trades if they please, and Marchand can focus on helping Team Canada win gold.
There is hope that when everyone reconvenes in Boston the tensions will be softened and maybe a path forward together can be found.
“They’ll take the break to get on the same page with him and see what he thinks and go from there,” the source said. “The fact they’re listening, though, means that, if they can’t find common ground over this break, it becomes more than listening when they return from break.”
RG notes that the Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Dallas Stars, and Vegas Golden Knights have all been linked to Marchand. More teams are sure to express interest if the Bruins decide it’s time to move on from one of their most popular players for the past 16 years.
