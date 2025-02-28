Bruins Keeping Options Open With Brad Marchand
The Boston Bruins have become one of the most fascinating teams to watch as the NHL trade deadline approaches. Currently sitting outside of an Eastern Conference playoff spot, the Bruins have seen multiple key names emerge as trade targets.
One of those popular Bruins names is Trent Frederic, who is currently out week-to-week with a lower-body injury. While the Bruins’ front office may still try and move Frederic, they may also be getting some calls about their captain.
Brad Marchand has become a surprise name on the trade market, but not by Bruins’ general manager Don Sweeney going to teams with offers. With Marchand playing in the final year of his contract, teams have been approaching the Bruins about the possibility of a trade.
Ideally, the Bruins work things out and extend their captain, but a source has told RG that Sweeney isn’t quick to hang up the phone when asked about Marchand.
“Let’s just say he’s not giving an immediate ‘No!’ or ‘Next!’ when they ask what it would take to get Marchand,” an NHL executive source told RG. “He’s making it clear their first choice is to sign him, but he’s not ruling out anything, and if he did, he wouldn’t be doing his job. It’s a tough spot sure, but this is the reality of where the team and player are right now.”
The Bruins stumbled out of the gate and fired head coach Jim Montgomery after just 20 games. Through 59 games, the Bruins are 27-24-8 for 62 standings points.
Marchand hasn’t missed a game this season and has 21 goals with 26 assists for 47 total points.
“Don is clearly leaving his options open,” the source told RG. “Do I think the Bruins may announce that they’ve extended [Marchand]? Yeah, that’s a strong possibility, but these are murky waters for the Bruins and Sweeney. They know they need to reload, and Sweeney’s job security could depend on how he does that.”
The Bruins may be starting to look to the future of their organization and with one of the worst-ranked prospect pools in the NHL, they have an uphill battle ahead of them.
Marchand is 36 years old and doesn't quite fit the bill of a player you can build a future around.
