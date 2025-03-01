Islanders Goalie Scores Goal Against Predators
In the dying seconds of a win over the struggling Nashville Predators, New York Islanders star goalie Ilya Sorokin was credited with a goalie goal. The second ever Islanders goalie to record a goal wasn’t your typical goalie goal, but an own goal from Predators forward Steven Stamkos.
With their goalie pulled, the Predators were looking to crawl their way back from a two-goal deficit. A shot from Tommy Novak was stopped by Sorokin with the rebound finding its way to Stamkos. Looking to hit his defenseman, Stamkos sent a pass towards Brady Skjei, but it was off target.
Stamkos’ arrant pass slid the entire length of the ice, gliding softy into the Predators open cage. With no other Islanders touching the puck after Sorokin’s save, he is given credit for the own goal with about 12 seconds remaining in the game.
Sorokin joins Hockey Hall of Famer Billy Smith as the second Islanders netminder to ever record a goal. Smith has the distinction of being the first goalie in NHL history to be credited with a goal in 1979.
Smith’s goal was a similar situation against the Colorado Rockies. Smith made the save, but a bad pass from Rob Ramage found its way to the empty net.
Sorokin is now the 17th different goalie to score a goal at the NHL level and the first to have it be an own goal since Martin Brodeur in 2013.
Before potting his first career goal, Sorokin made 22 saves on 26 shots, leading the Islanders to a 7-4 win.
This is also the third goalie goal of the 2024-25 NHL season, the first two coming from the Minnesota Wild’s Filip Gustavsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Alex Nedeljkovic. Before this season, the NHL never saw more than one goalie goal in a single campaign.
