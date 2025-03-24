Bruins Playoff Odds Finally Hit Zero
The Stanley Cup Playoffs are under a month away, but it seems likely the Boston Bruins will have an early start to their offseason for the first time since 2016. After eight straight seasons of competing for the Stanley Cup, the Bruins’ playoff odds after never been lower.
According to moneypuck.com, the Bruins have seen their odds officially hit 0% following a brutal 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Not only did the Kings trounce Boston, they helped extend the Bruins’ winless streak to six games, going 0-5-1 in that time.
Despite hitting 0% on MoneyPuck’s odds, the Bruins are not mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. It’s possible they go on a hot streak in the final 10 games of the season, but the odds are well against them.
The Bruins made it pretty clear they were throwing in the towel on the season at the trade deadline. Trent Frederic, Charlie Coyle, and Brandon Carlo were all moved ahead of the deadline, but the huge surprise came right at the buzzer.
After 16 seasons with the Bruins, and the last two as their captain, Brad Marchand was traded away to the rival Florida Panthers.
A team doesn’t lose that kind of firepower and still aspire to compete for the Cup. With a 30-33-9 record, the 2024-25 season has been a disaster for the Bruins from beginning to end.
It all started before the regular season even kicked off when the Bruins struggled to sign star goalie Jeremy Swayman to a new contract. The two sides eventually agreed on an eight-year deal worth $8.25 million annually, but Swayman hasn’t been his usual self this season.
Swayman has a 20-25-6 record with a league-leading 155 goals against.
Following the Swayman negotiations, rumors spread that the Bruins and Marchand weren’t close to a contract extension. Despite ongoing talks, they ultimately failed and led to his departure at the deadline.
After an 8-9-3 start to the season, the Bruins fired their head coach Jim Montgomery, who was quickly taken off the unemployment line by the St. Louis Blues, the team that beat them in the Stanley Cup Final in 2019.
2024-25 has been a huge letdown for the Bruins and their fans as they likely stare down a long offseason without a chance at competing in the playoffs.
