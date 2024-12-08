Oilers Fans Boo Returning Players
The St. Louis Blues made waves during the NHL offseason when they signed a pair out young players away from the Edmonton Oilers via offer sheets. As restricted free agents and no new deals with the Oilers, the Blues swooped in and signed Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway to two-year contracts.
The Blues traveled to Edmonton for the first time in the 2024-25 season and the Oilers fans welcomed Broberg and Holloway back with less-than-open arms. Every time either Broberg or Holloway touched the puck, boos reigned down from the crowd.
Holloway said following the game that Edmonton was a fun place to play with a knowledgeable and passionate fanbase. He didn't mind the boos and managed to block them out most of the night.
“It’s the most emotion we saw in the whole first period,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman quipped while watching clips of the booing.
The Oilers went on to win the contest 4-2, but Holloway scored the Blues’ first goal late in the game. The boo birds were quiet when Holloway scored to end the Oilers’ shutout.
“It’s obviously a different experience when you go up against your former team,” Holloway said. “It’s exciting, just wish we could have gotten the dub tonight.”
This was Broberg and Holloway’s first time playing against the team that drafted them in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Both were first-round picks, Borberg going eight overall and Holloway 14th.
The Blues are still fighting for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but Broberg and Holloway are putting up good season in their first run with St. Louis.
Broberg missed some time with an injury but has 12 points (2G-10A) in 16 games played, and holds down the top defensive pairing with Colton Parayko.
Holloway has appeared in all 28 games with nine goals and eight assists for 17 total points, tied for second most on the Blues. His nine goals are also tied for most on the team.
The Blues and their front office played their cards right and signed available players they found attractive. The players also didn’t do anything wrong in signing the deals, but Oilers fans are clever and needed to do something to welcome back the former first-round picks.
