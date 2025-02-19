Penguins Have One Chance To Steal Star Player
The 4 Nations Face-Off has delivered in every way imaginable. The most talented players in the game have been on display for the past week, including Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby.
For the Penguins captain, this tournament was his first chance to play alongside Canada's next generation of stars like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Mitch Marner. While McDavid and MacKinnon are locked into their respective teams, Marner's future remains a question.
The 27-year-old winger is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. While the Toronto Maple Leafs and Marner's agent, Darren Ferris, have discussed an extension, nothing appears imminent.
According to TSN Insider Pierre LeBrun, Marner's desired salary could become a sticking point. "It really comes down to this: I don't think the Leafs feel they can or will pay more than $13 million, maybe $12.5," LeBrun said on TSN 1050 Overdrive last month. "I think that's the clear line of demarcation."
If Marner shakes lose and enters the free agent market, the Penguins should be among the first to call.
General manager Kyle Dubas has referenced the New York Rangers turnaround on multiple occasions as somewhat of a blueprint for what he wants to achieve in Pittsburgh.
Shortly after beginning their rebuild, the Rangers signed superstar Artemi Panarin in free agency, making him the second-highest-paid player in the NHL. Doing the same with Marner would represent a similar eagerness to contend by Dubas.
Marner will be the same age Panarin was when he joined the Rangers, but comes with five more years of NHL experience and likely over 400 more points than Panarin when he signed in New York.
The Penguins are expected to have around $24 million in salary cap space this summer, which makes meeting Marner's salary demands possible. They have 16 players on the active roster already signed for next season, including nine forwards, five defensemen, and two goalies. They'll also have a handful of AHL prospects ready to push for roster spots next season (Owen Pickering, Ville Koivunen, etc.) while still being on their entry-level contracts.
Mikko Rantanen is the only pending free agent, outside of Marner, with the pedigree to expedite the Penguins' rebuild. But Rantanen doesn't have the pre-existing relationship with Dubas and Crosby that Marner has.
This Penguins roster, as currently constructed, is far from being a contender. Adding Marner would go a long way to getting the team trending toward contention, especially before Crosby and Evgeni Malkin's careers end.
