Trade Market Growing for Bruins Forward
The Boston Bruins have found themselves at the center of attention for much of the 2024-25 season, and that won’t be changing any time soon. Entering the year, the Bruins were caught up in a contract dispute with star goalie Jeremy Swayman. Once that was finally signed, attention turned to captain Brad Marchand who is in the final year of his contract.
After Marchand poured cold water on a report that he was close to a contract extension, the Bruins put together a poor start to the season. After an 8-9-3 run, the Bruins fired head coach Jim Montgomery.
Things have leveled off a bit for the Bruins since then, but they are currently outside of a playoff spot with the trade deadline looming. Marchand has become a popular name on trade boards, but he won’t be the only Bruin catching attention.
According to a report from RG, forward Morgan Geekie has seen his name grow in popularity on the trade market.
“I’d say the market is continually growing for him,” a source told RG. “I’m hearing both playoff contenders and teams not likely to make the playoffs are interested. He’s still young enough to even intrigue teams in a rebuild or teams who want to retool and get younger doing so.”
Geekie is just 26 years old and playing in the final year of his contract but will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights in the offseason. Whichever team has his rights this summer will have a pretty good chance of signing him to a new contract.
In 52 games played this season, Geekie has posted 17 goals and 12 assists for 29 total points. According to the source with RG, those numbers may be pricing Geekie out of Boston.
“I think the Bruins would still like to sign him, but they also know that depending on what their offseason plans are and may become with the cap going up,” the source said. “He may be out-pricing himself out of those plans.”
Geekie currently makes $2 million against the salary cap and is sure to get a raise with his new deal.
Ever since being a third-round pick (67th overall) of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2017, Geekie is yet to find a long-term home. He started his career with two years in Carolina before playing a pair of seasons with the Seattle Kraken. The 2024-25 campaign is his second year in Boston.
The Bruins may have an interest in Geekie but trading him at the peak of his value might be the best option.
