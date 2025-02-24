NHL Reduces Wild Forward's Suspension
As the month of February opened, Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman was issued a 10-game suspension for a roughing incident against Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle.
Following a faceoff between the two players, the Wild forward took his loose arm to drive Stutzle’s head into the ice.
The NHL originally handed out the lengthy 10-game suspension, but Hartman and the NHLPA appealed the punishment. After deliberation, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman reduced the length of the suspension to eight games.
Hartman has already missed four games due to the suspension, and will now only miss another four rather than the final six.
In his complete ruling, Bettman noted that the jump in suspension from Hartman’s previous punishment was “excessive.”
Hartman had previously been suspended for three games, and Bettman stands by the idea that the sudden jump to 10 games was too many. He believes an eight-game suspension is punishment enough for the offense.
Hartman played just 8:25 of ice time before being given 19 minutes worth of penalties. On-ice officials gave Hartman two minutes for roughing, two minutes for embellishment, a five-minute major and a 10-minute misconduct.
The Wild were losing 3-0 at that point and went on to lose 6-0 to the Senators. Stutzle scored a goal and two assists for three points.
Hartman had a chance to appeal again, but he has decided not accept his eight-game suspension. He can return to the lineup on March 4 when the Wild take on the Seattle Kraken.
