Jets Sign Key Forward to Contract Extension
The Winnipeg Jets are flying into the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the top team in the NHL, securing the President’s Trophy with the league’s best record. Before officially dropping the puck on the postseason, though the Jets took care of a key piece of business.
The Jets announced that they have signed 31-year-old forward Alex Iafallo to a three-year contract extension. Running through the 2027-28 season, Iafallo will earn $3,666,666 against the salary cap annually.
The 2024-25 season was Iafallo’s second year with the Jets, after playing six years with the Los Angeles Kings. Through 81 games this season, Iafallo has posted 15 goals and 16 assists for 31 total points.
Over the course of his eight-year career, Iafallo has scored 111 goals and 151 assists for 262 points in 583 games played.
The Jets are looking forward to a deep playoff run and will look to Iafallo and top-notch all-around game. In 21 playoff games, he has five goals and five assists for 10 points.
Iafallo isn’t the biggest point scorer in the Jets’ lineup, but he has been a key component of the first forward line in Winnipeg. Playing alongside Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele, Iafallo helps anchor one of the best lines in the NHL.
Riding a four-game point streak, Iafallo has earned his new extension and will be a crucial piece of the Jets success for the next few seasons.
