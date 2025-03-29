Top Blackhawks Prospects to Debut Against Utah
The Chicago Blackhawks wasted no time signing two of their top prospects after their NCAA seasons completed.
After the University of Minnesota was eliminated from the national championship tournament, the Hawks inked two of the program's top players in 2023 first-round pick Oliver Moore and 2022 first-rounder Sam Rinzel to their entry-level contracts.
Moore is coming off two strong seasons in the NCAA. He posted 33 points as a freshman and followed that up with another 33-point campaign as a sophomore. This past season, he collected 12 goals and 21 assists. One of the smoothest skaters in the NCAA, he projects as a top-six forward who will likely shift to the wing in the NHL.
Rinzel is also coming off an impressive collegiate career. The 6'4" right-handed defender is a two-way force that has found his offensive skillset in the past two years. He recorded 28 points as a freshman. In 40 games as a sophomore, he recorded 10 goals and 22 assists for 32 points to lead all school defenders.
According to multiple reporters and insiders, the Hawks are getting Moore and Rinzel NHL experience immediately. The pair of rookies joined the NHL club for practice after signing their deals, and the plan is for both to debut against the Utah Hockey Club.
The chance to get both some NHL games is an opportunity too good to pass up for the Blackhawks. With the team far out of the playoff picture and already mathematically eliminated, Moore and Rinzel can gain quality experience without the pressure of pursuing a playoff spot. The current state of the Chicago franchise is glib, but the arrival of two more promising prospects is hopefully a sign of things to. come for the Blackhawks.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!