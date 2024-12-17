Penguins Defensive Prospect Likely Sticking in NHL
After a sloppy start to the 2024-25 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have found a bit of a rhythm in recent weeks. In their last 10 games, the Penguins are 6-3-1 and slowly climbing the Eastern Conference standings.
While he isn’t the focal point of the lineup, the Penguins have been impressed with the work of top defensive prospect Owen Pickering. At 20 years old, Pickering was starting his first year of professional hockey at the American Hockey League level this season but might be a regular face in the NHL moving forward.
According to Josh Yohe of the Athletic, Pickering has likely cemented himself as an NHL regular after just 11 games.
“The Penguins are very pleased with rookie defenseman Owen Pickering,” Yohe writes. “There’s a chance that he’s simply here to stay.”
Pickering hasn’t been perfect in his 11-game stint, but he’s played well enough to skate on a pairing with Kris Letang and not look out of place.
“The Penguins coaching staff loves his ability to absorb constructive criticism and to make the correct changes.”
It didn’t take long for Pickering to earn the respect from the coaching staff and the increase in ice time. Through his first seven outings, Pickering was averaging 13:35 of ice per night.
Pickering’s average ice time has gone up by five minutes in the last four games, with each of the last two exceeding the 20-minute mark.
Through his 11 games, Pickering has a goal and an assist for his first two points at the NHL level. Not only has his play earned the right to stick in the Penguins’ lineup, but injuries have played in his favor.
Top defensive defenseman Marcus Pettersson will be out on a week-to-week basis, keeping a spot open on the Penguins’ left side. A few blue liners at the AHL level are out with injuries making it far less likely one gets recalled over Pickering.
Even when Pettersson returns from injury, there’s no telling how long he’ll be in Pittsburgh. Pettersson is a top name on trade boards and will likely be dealt by the deadline in early March.
He may not be old enough to drink legally in the United States, but Pickering is making a name for himself at the NHL level and might not be going anywhere any time soon.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!