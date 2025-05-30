Sabres Hire Former Blue Jackets GM as Advisor
The Buffalo Sabres have hired former Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen as the team's senior advisor, the team announced Friday morning.
Kekalainen, 58, will report to general manager Kevyn Adams and "be involved in all areas of the hockey department."
“As we navigated the process of hiring for this role, it very quickly became apparent that Jarmo was an ideal candidate to augment our front office,” Adams said, per the team's website. “From his extensive history in scouting, his long tenure as an NHL general manager and his vast experience at the international and European pro levels, Jarmo has a remarkable resume and a long history of success in this league."
"I spoke with a number of candidates about this role and it’s clear to me that Jarmo is a perfect fit for our team. I couldn’t be more excited to add another significant piece to our front office as we continue the process of adding to our staff.”
The Tampiere, Finland, native became the first European-born general manager in NHL history when Columbus hired him in 2013. Over his 11 years at the helm, he led the Blue Jackets to five of their six all-time playoff appearances, as well as their two series victories.
Columbus fired Kekalinen in February of 2024, looking for a "fresh perspective" after a 16-26-10 start to the season.
“Kevyn and I already had a strong working relationship from my time with the Blue Jackets and when we first started talking about this opportunity, it immediately felt like a natural fit,” Kekalainen said. "We are aligned in our philosophies and share the same core beliefs on how to build a winning team. I’m eager to help in any area I can and think I can offer a fresh perspective to supplement the staff already in place as we look to improve our roster this offseason.”
Before joining the Blue Jackets, Kekalinen spent 15 years in various front office roles with the Ottawa Senators and St. Louis Blues. He also served as the general manager of two Finnish teams.
The Sabres missed the playoffs for the 14th straight season, extending their NHL-record drought. As they look to finally get back to the postseason, they hope Kekalinen's experience can be a valuable asset.
