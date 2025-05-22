Kraken to Interview Former Islanders Head Coach
The Seattle Kraken are one of the few NHL teams left with a head coaching vacancy, but more than a month after their season came to an end, they're finally entering the fray.
According to TSN's Darren Dreger, the Kraken have received permission from the Toronto Maple Leafs to interview associate coach Lane Lambert for their head coaching position.
Lambert, 60, previously served as head coach of the New York Islanders from 2022-24. He led the Islanders to a 61-46-20 record in his season and a half at the helm. He also led them to an appearance in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, where they lost a six-game series against the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.
After a 19-15-11 start to the 2023-24 season, the Islanders fired Lambert and replaced him with Patrick Roy. The Saskatchewan native spent this season with the Maple Leafs under head coach Craig Berube.
Previously, Lambert was the right-hand man to longtime NHL coach and current Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz. He served as an assistant coach under Trotz with the Islanders, Washington Capitals and the Predators over more than a decade. He won the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018.
Dreger also named Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love and Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach David Quinn as potential options for the Kraken. Love, 40, has spent the past two years with the Capitals on Spencer Carbery's staff, while Quinn, 58, previously served as the head coach of both the New York Rangers (2018-21) and San Jose Sharks. (2022-24).
Seattle fired head coach Dan Bylsma, who previously led the Penguins to a Stanley Cup in 2009, on April 21 after just one season on the job. A day later, the Kraken also shook up their front office when they promoted Ron Francis to president of hockey operations and Jason Botterill to general manager.
