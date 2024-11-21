Sabres Look Dangerous After Return of Starting Goalie
The Buffalo Sabres received a huge lift when starting goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen returned to the lineup against the Los Angeles Kings. He shutout the Kings, stopping 24 of 24 shots in the process. Battling for every point they can get in a loaded Atlantic Division, missing your starting goalie is a difficult obstacle to overcome.
Now with Luukkonen back, and their star center Tage Thompson set to return soon as well, the Sabres look dangerous. It might not be the first thought when you see their 9-9-1 record, but there is a quiet confidence brewing in Buffalo that could spell trouble for the rest of the division.
Veteran winger Jason Zucker spoke to the media following the team's victory over the Kings. He talked about how important their starting goalie is and the calm presence he brings to their team.
"He’s an unbelievable goalie,” he said. “I love the way he plays. He’s calm in the net. There’s a poise to his game that I think carries through our ‘D’ corps, into our forwards and throughout the entire bench.”
That was certainly the case as they took on the Kings. The Sabres were the better team from the first puck drop through the final buzzer, and that started with Luukkonen's play in net. In the opening minute of the first period, he challenged Kings' forward Kevin Fiala on a mini breakaway and turned aside his shot attempt. It set the tone immediately for the Sabres, and that aggression was picked up by the players in front of him.
The team then responded by blocking 18 shots and pitching in every way they could to preserve Luukkonen's shutout. That, combined with going 1 for 3 on the power play, and the Sabres looked the closest they have all season to a complete team.
If this continues, the rest of the Eastern Conference could be put on notice. While their front office searches for another offensive weapon, the Sabres might be on the verge of making a run.
