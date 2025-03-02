Islanders Goalie Jabs Rangers' Igor Shesterkin After Goal
Ilya Sorokin added his name to New York Islanders history when he became the second goalie in franchise history to score a goal, and third NHL netminder to do it this season. While leading the Islanders to a 7-4 win over the Nashville Predators, Sorokin happened to be the last member of his team to touch the puck before Steven Stamkos threw a bad pass that made its way into their open cage.
Following the win, the Islanders goalie threw a friendly jab to a fellow Russian goalie, who happens to play with an in-state rival.
“I knew I’d get it before Igor.”
Referring to New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, Sorokin flexed his bragging rights being the first of the two to score a goal in the NHL. Sorokin and Shesterkin are good friends off the ice, both coming from Russia to play in the NHL and are leaders in the rise of Russian goaltending.
Since entering the league in 2021, Sorokin has played in 236 games with a 117-83-34 record, all with the Islanders. Across the river in Manhattan, Shesterkin made his debut in early 2020 and has played 256 games with a 155-80-19 record.
Shesterkin carries the bragging rights over possibly being the better goalie, but he wasn’t the first of the friendly rivalry to pot a goal.
Sorokin became the second Russian goalie to ever score a goal at the NHL level behind Evgeni Nabokov in 2002.
The Islanders and Rangers are both currently on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff race looking in. The Islanders with a 27-25-7 record (61 points) are just a point behind the Rangers who have a 29-26-4 record (62 points).
Both goalies will play huge roles in leading their teams to a possible playoff run, regardless of how many goals they score. It’ll be more important that they give up as few as possible.
