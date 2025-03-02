Rangers Scratch Winger for Trade Reasons
The New York Rangers made their NHL Trade Deadline plans known. They are taking inquiries on their pending free-agent players and are ready to move. They've already dealt veteran defenseman Ryan Lindgren and winger Jimmy Vesey to the Colorado Avalanche, and another player could be on his way out.
The Rangers are set to take on the Nashville Predators, but winger Reilly Smith won't be in the lineup. The pending free agent is in his first year with New York, but those days are numbered. The team is holding him out for trade reasons as the deadline approaches. New York Post Sports writer, Mollie Walker, was among the first to report Smith's absence from the lineup.
Through 58 games, Smith is having a solid campaign. He has 10 goals, 19 assists, and 29 points. The five-time 20-goal scorer could be an intriguing option for several Stanley Cup contenders. The 33-year-old winger can play throughout the lineup. He's spent time on each of the first three lines this season and can do the same thing on another squad.
The key will be where the right fit is. He's not the constant, two-way threat that he was in his prime, but he can contribute in various ways. He can kill penalties, improve your second power play unit, and be a dependable contributor whenever he's on the ice. For Stanley Cup hopefuls like the Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars, or Toronto Maple Leafs, a player like Smith would be the perfect depth addition for a postseason run.
It will also be interesting to see what sort of return Smith nets the Rangers. With an expiring contract and rising age, Smith won't command a draft pick in the first two rounds alone. He likely earns them a mid-round pick plus a middle-of-the-road prospect. However, if they can retain any of his remaining salary cap hit, they could improve the value they get in return.
