Sabres Captain Returns to Lineup
The Buffalo Sabres received a bit of good news finally. In the middle of their 11-game winless streak, the team's needed anything to lift their spirits and end this skid. They may have gotten that boost with the return of their injured captain, Rasmus Dahlin.
The Sabres announced that their star defenseman and captain is expected to return to the lineup in the team's upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He's missed the last seven games due to back spasms, but he's ready to help his get back in the win column. The team shared the update via their X account.
The Sabres will be thrilled to have their best defenseman and leader back in the lineup. The team's relied on youngsters Bowen Byram and Owen Power in Dahlin's absence, and they've each played well despite more losses piling up. Having Dahlin in the lineup again will relieve the pressure and workload on both defensemen and hopefully help the team get their first win in weeks.
In his first season as the team's captain, Dahlin has been excellent. He's played in 25 games this campaign, with six goals and 13 assists for 19 points while averaging nearly 25 minutes of ice-time. He's been the heart and soul of Buffalo's roster since they selected him, and it's never more evident than when he's not playing.
Now that he's ready to play again, Dahlin is bringing a resilient attitude with his return to the lineup. Speaking to reporters at a recent practice, he spoke about trying to help the team build and move forward despite their recent struggles.
“Honestly, I think the best thing is to put it behind us,” he said. “Everyone has got to put it behind them. You can’t control what’s been done. … All we have to do now is move forward. We have to start on a new page and build."
The first test to turn the page comes against a strong Maple Leafs squad. Toronto travels to Buffalo to take on the Sabres, where Dahlin and his teammates will get their first chance to build a new streak.
