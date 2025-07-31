Sabres Sign Promising Goalie to Extension
The Buffalo Sabres are attempting to end their desperate playoff drought piece by piece as the offseason rolls on. With plenty of time until the 2025-2026 season kicks off, the Sabres are still trying to take care of business in western New York.
The Sabres announced that they have signed promising young goaltender Devon Levi to a new two-year deal. Levi will make an average annual salary of $812,500 for the next two seasons.
The organization hopes these next two seasons establish Levi as a quality NHL goaltender. The big question now is whether or not that will happen, and if it does, what does that mean for his future in Buffalo?
Last season, Levi spent time in the NHL, but spent the majority of the campaign with their AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans. In nine NHL appearances, he looked outmatched. He posted a record of 2-7 with a 4.12 goals-against average and a .872 save percentage.
The AHL was the complete opposite, however. In 42 games with Rochester, he compiled a record of 25-13-4 with a 2.20 GAA, a .919 save percentage and seven shutouts.
At 23 years old, Levi still has development left. Still young, he’s made 39 NHL starts already. He should take the next step and be the backup to presumptive starting netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.
If Levi succeeds, that will throw the Sabres’ goaltending situation into chaos. Luukkonen is under contract for four more seasons with a salary cap hit of $4.75 million. Should Levi usurp the starting role, the Sabres will have a nearly $5 million backup on the books. That’s not a great recipe for a playoff team.
Levi has plenty to prove until then. He’s been one of the top prospects in the Buffalo system since the Florida Panthers traded him to the Sabres in the blockbuster trade for Sam Reinhart. It's been three years since he arrived in Buffalo and he's yet to take over as the top goalie. The next two seasons are pivotal for his NHL career and the prove that he can be a starter in this league.
