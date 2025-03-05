Sabres Sign Rugged Forward to Extension
Despite the Buffalo Sabres likely trading away multiple players ahead of the upcoming NHL trade deadline, they’re also identifying a key piece of their lineup to keep around. First referenced by TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Sabres are signing forward Jordan Greenway to a two-year contract extension.
According to PuckPedia, the Sabres have penned Greenway to a two-year extension worth $4 million annually. Currently playing in the last year of his deal, the $4 million salary cap hit will be a $1 million raise from his current salary.
Greenway joined the Sabres ahead of the trade deadline during the 2022-23 season when the Minnesota Wild sent him to Buffalo for a couple of draft picks.
Since arriving in Buffalo, Greenway has played 110 games with the Sabres and has left a mark in his own way. Not known for offensive abilities, Greenway makes a difference as a big body on the ice.
Standing at six-foot-six and 231 pounds, Greenway is big player and knows it. He has 80 hits in 26 games this season and 727 over his 427-game career.
Between the Wild and Sabres, Greenway has 55 goals and 104 assists for 159 total points and 310 penalty minutes.
A mid-season surgery has held Greenway to just 26 games this season, where he has picked up eight total points (3G-5A).
The Sabres have seen a number of their young players be linked to trades around the league, but they’ve solidified that the 28-year-old Greenway isn’t going anywhere.
With a 24-30-6 record, the Sabres had higher expectations heading into the 2024-25 season, but are hurdling toward their 14th straight season without a playoff berth.
