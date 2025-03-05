Police Open Investigation Against Steelheads for 2014 Sexual Assault
In a new report from TSN’s Rick Westhead, Peel Regional Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault from 2014 that involved eight Ontario Hockey League (OHL) players. According to Westhead, the investigation is centering around the OHL’s Mississauga Steelheads.
Allegations of the 2014 assault were originally brought to light in October of 2024, but a team or players was not revealed. Specific players involved have still not been identified but by identifying the team, it’s possible to find the roster from that season.
The victim, who was 22 at the time, revealed the explicit details of the alleged assault to Westhead, noting she was initially in a consensual relationship with a 19-year-old player on that team. The victim initially did not report the assault because some of the eight players involved were 16 years old at the time.
One of the 16-year-olds on the Steelheads roster that season was Michael McLeod. Currently playing in the KHL, McLeod is one of the five players involved in an unrelated sexual assault case involving the 2018 Team Canada World Junior Championship team.
The Steelheads recently moved to Brampton ahead of the 2024-25 season and have not made comments or responded to the new allegations.
In an earlier release from the OHL, they stated they take allegations of this sort seriously and would cooperate with any police investigation.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!