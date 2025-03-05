Predators Center Perfect Trade Candidate for Devils
The New Jersey Devils are currently facing a difficult conundrum. Superstar center Jack Hughes is set to miss an undetermined amount of time following a recent upper-body injury. Hughes' absence is a huge loss for the Stanley Cup-hopeful Devils, but there is thankfully a few days until this year's NHL Trade Deadline.
The Devils must act quickly to reinforce their forward group ahead of the deadline, and they ought to call the Nashville Predators regarding center Ryan O'Reilly. The veteran forward would be a perfect trade candidate for New Jersey as they pursue a deep playoff run.
O'Reilly is valued veteran in the NHL. A Stanley Cup winner with the St. Louis Blues, O'Reilly has played 1,131 NHL games in his career. In his second season with the Predators, he's recorded 16 goals and 23 assists in 58 games. That production would be a huge addition for the Devils, who are in need of more scoring without Hughes.
Then there's the versatility of O'Reilly. He's recently been skating on the top line in Nashville alongside scorer Steven Stamkos, which should show the Devils that he can play a temporary top-six role. O'Reilly could come in and play as the second-line center for the next few weeks, and New Jersey's offense should continue to produce.
That same versatility will come in handy when Hughes does return. O'Reilly would fit just as well as the team's third-line center as he would in the top-six. O'Reilly is a strong face-off man, kills penalties, and has strong underlying possession numbers at even strength. He'd be a benefit anywhere in the lineup, and would also give the Devils more scoring depth throughout the lineup.
O'Reilly also has familiarity with the organization, specifically with head coach, Sheldon Keefe. When Keefe was the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, he coached O'Reilly for a brief stint. The team acquired him at the 2023 deadline and he was excellent in short supply for Toronto. He recorded 11 points in 13 regular season games and nine points in 11 postseason contests.
If Hughes will miss more than a few weeks, the Devils owe it to their lineup to bring in more help. They are a legitimate contender this season and could use more production. Acquiring a player like Ryan O'Reilly would bolster their depth and give them another dependable player for the stretch run. He's the perfect trade candidate for the Devils.
