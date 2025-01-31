Flames Acquire Multiple Former First-Round Picks From Flyers
The Calgary Flames have been one of the best surprise and feel-good stories of the 2024-25 NHL season, and they’re continuing their hunt for a playoff spot by making a big trade with the Philadelphia Flyers. Overnight, the Flames acquired forwards Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee from the Flyers, in exchange for forwards Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier.
The Flames also sent a second-round pick in the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft and a seventh-round pick in 2028 to the Flyers.
Frost is a 25-year-old center with 277 games of NHL experience. A former first-round pick of the Flyers (27th overall) in 2017, Frost has scored 50 goals and 85 assists for 135 total points in his career. In 48 games this year, he has put up 25 total points (11G-14A).
Frost is in the final year of hist contract that earns him $2.1 million against the salary cap. At 25, he will be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season.
Farabee is another former first-round pick of the Flyers (14th overall) from 2018 who has 383 games under his belt. Over that time, he has scored 90 goals and 111 assists for 201 total points. This season he has put up 19 points (8G-11A) in 49 games played.
Farabee still has some time remaining on his deal that earns him $5 million for the next three seasons.
The Flames are hopeful Farabee and Frost can bolster their roster as they look to keep up in the Western Conference playoff race. Through 50 games, they hold a 25-18-7 record and sit in the second wild card spot with 57 standings points.
Kuzmenko is the oldest player in the trade at 28, with 190 career games played. A former Vancouver Canuck for two years, he has 65 goals and 70 assists for 135 total points in his career. He has 15 points (4G-11A) in 37 games this season.
Playing in the final year of a contract that earns him $5.5 million against the salary cap, Kuzmenko waived his no-trade clause to be moved to the Flyers.
Pelletier has appeared in 60 games in his brief NHL career with eight goals and 13 assists for 21 total points. In 23 games this season, he has notched 11 points (4G-7A). At 23 years old, he is also an RFA at the end of the 2024-25 season.
After a surprisingly solid season in 2023-24, the Flyers haven’t had the same luck this time around. In 53 games, they are seventh in the Metropolitan Division with a 23-24-6 record and five points out of an Eastern Conference playoff spot.
Farabee and Frost might just be the first of a few names to eventually be traded out of Philadelphia.
