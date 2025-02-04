Flames Express Interest in Sabres Forward
The Calgary Flames are becoming more aggressive in order to improve their hockey club. They already struck a huge deal recently with the Philadelphia Flyers, acquiring forwards Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost. The move upgrades the team's top-nine forward group and helps bolster their lead in the Western Conference Wild Card race.
Despite the Flames already making a significant trade, there's rumblings that Calgary remains interested in acquiring another top-six forward. They reportedly have a target in mind: Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens. NHL insider Pierre LeBrun shared the update on a recent appearance on TSN's Early Trading.
"My understanding is the Calgary Flames remain interested in, desppite the acquisition last week of Frost and Farabee, and that is Dylan Cozens in Buffalo," LeBrun said. "Now, the Flames have been enamored with him all year long."
One of the big hold-ups in any potential deals is the return package heading to Buffalo. LeBrun touched on that also, saying Calgary's lack of attractive assets is an obstacle for the Flames to overcome in trade negotiations.
"I don't know if they have the pieces to make a deal work with the Buffalo Sabres," he said.
Despite that, Cozens would be an ideal addition to the Flames lineup. He's young, at age 22, and is under a reasonable contract through the 2027-2028 season. He makes an annual salary of $7.1 million, which is a number that the Flames could easily stomach for the long-term.
The trade rumblings continue to surround Cozens, and won't end while the Sabres sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division and Easter Conference standings. So, it makes sense that the Flames are doing their due diligence and exploring ways to improve. The Sabres may not be inclined to deal their top right-handed center, but that won't stop the Flames from continuing to express interest in and attempt to acquire Dylan Cozens.
