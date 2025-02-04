Key Utah Hockey Club Forward Set for Return
It’s been almost a month since the Utah Hockey Club saw key forward Dylan Guenther in the lineup. Thanks to a lower-body injury, Utah has been without one of their top scorers since early January.
Guenther appears to be ready for a return, however, as he skated with teammates Barrett Hayton and Michael Carcone ahead of Utah’s meeting with the Philadelphia Flyers.
Utah has been without Guenther for 12 games, and they enter their matchup with the Flyers riding a five-game winless streak. They’ve gone 4-6-2 without Guenther and been out-scored 33-30.
At the time of his injury, Guenther was Utah’s leading goal scorer with 16 goals in his 40 games played. Captain Clayton Keller has surpassed Guenther in goals since then, posing 18 in 51 games.
On the year, Guenther has 34 points (16G-18A) and will look to improve his numbers and Utah’s record as he returns. Through 52 games this season, Utah holds a 21-22-9 record and are nine points out of a playoff spot.
Utah started the season off hot, but quickly faded into a middle-of-the-pack team in the Western Conference. Despite the losing record, Utah is in a much better place as an organization since their move from the Arizona Coyotes.
They may not be a playoff team yet, but soon enough the Utah Hockey Club will be fighting for a role in the postseason.
