Multiple Teams Looking to Continue Hot Streaks
The Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, and Winnipeg Jets are all in the middle of impressive winning streak. Each started at different places in the standings, but all four are now firmly in the middle of their respective conference's playoff races. The Tuesday night slate of NHL action is an exciting one, with 28 teams including these four in action. Let's dive into each of these streaks and what's at stake in their upcoming game.
Dallas Stars
The Stars are chasing the top spot in the Central Division on the back of five straight victories. Jason Robertson is playing on a superstar level, and he's been one of the league's leading scorers since just before the holiday break.
Going for a sixth straight win, they travel to California to take on the lowly Anaheim Ducks. This could easily be a trap game for the Stars if they overlook the young Ducks squad, but the way the Stars are rolling, they should easily handle business by sticking to their structure and game plan.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings are hanging on to their one point lead in the Eastern Conference Wild Card thanks to winning six straight and going 7-2-1 over their last 10. The hiring of new head coach Todd McLellan prior to the new year has breathed new life into the Red Wings lineup and they are firing on all cylinders lately.
They go for seven straight wins in a matchup against the Seattle Kraken. The Wings walloped the Kraken 6-2 in a meeting in January, and they will attempt to do that once again and win their seventh straight.
Ottawa Senators
24 hours after defeating the Nashville Predators by a score of 5-2, the Senators take on the Tampa Bay Lightning who are directly behind them in the standings. The Sens can earn their sixth straight victory by beating the Lightning, and can also extend their lead over them in the division and Wild Card standings to six points.
The Lightning enter this contest with a 4-5-1 record over their last 10. It's a meeting of teams trending in opposite directions, but it's a must-win for both.
Winnipeg Jets
The Central Division leaders, whom the Stars are hunting down, remain the Winnipeg Jets. Winners of six straight, they welcome the Carolina Hurricanes for a showdown of conference powerhouses. The Jets are scoring like crazy while Connor Hellebuyck makes goaltending look easy night in and night out. They have one of the toughest challenges of these four streaking teams in their Tuesday night matchup, with the supercharged Hurricanes offense becoming a nightmare for opposing teams to contain.
