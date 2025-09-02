Flames Nearing Extension for Key Forward
23-year-old Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary has been impressive to start his NHL career. In 116 games with the Flames, Zary have picked up 27 goals and 34 assists for 61 total points.
With the 2025-26 NHL season closing in, Zary stood as the only NHL-level restricted free agent on the Flames roster. According to The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, Zary and the Flames are on the verge of an agreement.
Pagnotta reports that the Flames and Zary are hashing out the details of a contract extension that will keep the youngster in Calgary for another three seasons.
“Still work to be done, they’re not yet at the finish line,” Pagnotta said in a tweet. “But I’m told the Flames are getting closer to a deal with RFA forward Connor Zary. Sounds like it may end up being at 3 years.”
A three-year deal would lock Zary into the Flame through the 2027-28 season. At the end of the new deal, Zary will still retain restricted free agent status.
Injuries hampered the 2024-25 season for Zary, holding him to just 54 total games. In that time, however, the young forward was impressive, scoring 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points.
Following a 34-point (14G-20A) rookie campaign, Zary locked down Calder Trophy and All-Rookie team votes.
Once the Zary signing becomes official from the Flames, the NHL will be down to just seven restricted free agents remaining. Zary was among the top restricted free agents still unsigned along with New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes and Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish.
The Flames fell just short of reaching the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, missing out thanks to tie-breakers with the St. Louis Blues. Heading into the new season and deep into the future, the Flames hope youngsters like Zary can help build a successful franchise in Calgary.
