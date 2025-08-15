Flames Defenseman All-In on Team's Future
The Calgary Flames committed long-term to defenseman Kevin Bahl this summer. After his first year with the organization, a resoundingly successful first campaign, the Flames signed Bahl to a new, six-year contract. The 25-year-old skater will now be with the franchise until the summer of 2031, keeping the team's best defensive defender around for the long haul.
Now that this new deal is done, Bahl has been vocal about his excitement to stay with the Flames. Not only can he and his family stay put for the next few years, but he believes the best of his career and life are ahead of him in Calgary.
"I'm really excited about the next six years," he told Mornings on TSN 1200. "It gives us an opportunity to keep our stuff in the same house for a while instead of one year. Really excited about that and think we're gonna have some of the best times of our lives in Calgary."
Part of the reason for that excitement is the way the Flames finished last season. While they missed the postseason, they were within inches of earning a postseason berth. Over the last two months of the season, they were a red-hot team. Ultimately, they finished with one of the best seasons that didn't make the postseason, winning 41 games and earning 96 points. They accomplished this with a balanced roster that played a heavy and efficient forechecking style.
"We were the team that nobody wanted to play against," he said. "We're willing to just grind out for 60 minutes every night. We won a lot of games just getting into that third period and other teams going 'I don't want to play this type of hockey for 60 minutes.'"
The Flames hope that they can return to that style and improve upon it. Playing in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference, the competition is stiff and making the leap from peripheral to playoff team will require another step forward from Calgary. Bahl is a huge piece of that as the top stay-at-home defender on the Flames' blue line.
Which makes it even more encouraging is that Bahl is excited to stay and commit to the organization in return. Attracting and retaining talent is a struggle when you have to compete against divisional foes like the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights. But Bahl serves as an example of the opposite. The Flames acquired him, fueled his breakout campaign, and secured him for six more seasons. It's no surprise then, that Bahl has returned the favor and showed an unwavering belief in the organization's direction.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!