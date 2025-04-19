Flames Defenseman Played Final Games With Brutal Injury
The Calgary Flames went on a hot run to close out the 2024-25 season but just didn’t have enough to get over the finish line and qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Even if the Flames did have playoff hockey to play, they likely wouldn’t have had a key defenseman playing at 100%.
During his final interview of the season, Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson admitted to playing the end of the season with a broken fibula.
“I broke my fibula against Seattle,” Andersson said. “I played the last 12 games with a broken fibula. So that felt great.”
Andersson ended up playing 81 of the 82-game slate for the Flames this season, putting up 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 total points. He scored a goal during that game against the Seattle Kraken and played just over 25 minutes of ice time.
During those last 12 games, Andersson picked up a pair of goals and assists for four points while averaging over 23 minutes of ice time per game.
Andersson also put his body on the line by blocking 32 shots in those last 12 games.
A broken fibula is similar to what Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin suffered in mid-November and missed over a month of the season with.
With the Flames’ playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Andersson played through the injury hoping for more important hockey in the spring. They ultimately fell short, but they put on a great run and Andersson wasn’t anywhere near 100% healthy.
Andersson is about to enter the final year of his contract with the Flames and is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. The Flames are sure to make everything work and sign him to a long-term extension.
