Flames, Senators Benefit Most From 4 Nations Break
Both the Calgary Flames and Ottawa Senators limped into the two week break due to the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Flames are sending one player to the tournament, defenseman Rasmus Andersson, while the Senators sent four players, including star defender Jake Sanderson, captain Brady Tkachuk, and goalie Linus Ullmark.
Outside of that group of players, the Flames and Senators get to rest for the next two weeks. There's no teams more in need of a break than Calgary and Ottawa, as each team had recently dealt with losing streaks and mid-season slumps.
The Flames enter the break three points back of the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. With a 4-5-1 record in their last 10 games, including three straight defeats. It's dropped their record to 26-21-8, decreased their goal differential to a -17, and has them looking up at the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche in the playoff race.
Meanwhile the Senators are just barely holding on to their own playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They've lost three straight as well, getting completely out-worked by two of their division rivals in the process. It was a shock to the Sens, who have been surprising other teams all season long with their impressive play. The tables turned on them quickly in their final games leading up to the 4 Nations Face-Off, and a break is giving the team a brief respite from their downward spiral.
Both of these teams have their sights set on a postseason berth. Each has their road paved to a playoff position, but these recent losing skids and streak of bad play has to end. Hopefully the 4 Nations break gives them the chance to relax, reset, and refocus. When they return, the Flames and Senators will need to quickly shake off the rust and the losing stench they entered the break with.
