Flames View Defenseman as Key Future Piece
The Calgary Flames are one of the biggest surprises to start the 2024-25 NHL season with a 9-6-3 record through 18 games. Among the keys to the Flames’ early success has been standout defenseman Rasmus Andersson.
With 11 points (4G-7A) and averaging nearly 25 minutes of ice time per game, Andersson has two years remaining on his deal with the Flames. The two sides will have a big decision to make as to what the future holds for the 28-year-old blue liner.
In an interview with Responsible Gambler, Flames general manager Craig Conroy said Andersson is someone they hope can stick around for a long time.
"Rasmus is definitely a player I can see long-term for us,” Conroy said to rg.org. “And again, some of this decision is up to him. But I do know, talking to him, he really loves Calgary.”
Andersson has been with the Flames organization since being selected by them in the second round (No. 53 overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. In 473 games at the NHL level, he’s shown an ability to play in every area of the ice. 40 goals and 171 assists for 211 points and a plus-25 rating shows just how useful he has been for Calgary.
Due for a contract extension this upcoming offseason, the Flames are hopeful that the homegrown talent sees success in Calgary’s future.
“He's homegrown, and he's playing great for us,” Conroy said. “He's super competitive and wants to win.”
Andersson has a chance to represent Team Sweden at multiple upcoming international tournaments and he’ll be a key piece to those lineups if he keeps up the steady work with the Flames.
Currently making $4.55 million annually, Andersson will be due for a payday in 2026 no matter where he’s playing, but the Flames will do whatever it takes to keep him around.
"When you have a player who likes the market and wants to be there, you try to get that guy signed,” Conroy said.
