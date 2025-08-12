Penguins GM Addresses Sidney Crosby Trade Rumors
Sidney Crosby has been the face of the Pittsburgh Penguins organization since he was selected first overall by the team in the 2005 NHL Draft. Over the last two decades, Crosby has done nothing but overdeliver as one of the best players not only in Penguins history, but also the sport’s history.
After three straight years without a playoff appearance, the Penguins are heading in a downward direction and many fans across the hockey world want to see Crosby suit up for a new team. Even many pundits and talking heads believe Crosby would be better off with a new home, but he has always remained loyal to the Penguins no matter the situation.
Despite his continued loyalty, baseless rumors and speculation continue to run rampant regarding a possible trade involving Crosby.
Penguins’ president and general manager Kyle Dubas was quickly asked about the numerous times Crosby’s name has been brought up in the rumor mill. Dubas told the Cam and Strick Podcast he believes that no matter what he says, people will still have their beliefs and spread whatever nonsense they want.
“It seems to be its own subgenre of hockey journalism,” Dubas said. “You could address it and it’s only going to fester on.”
A majority of trade talk involving Crosby has centered around talking heads discussion the idea or fans wanting to see the superstar moved to a winning team. Regardless of what Dubas says, the talking heads will continue to speak and fans will continue to beg.
Trade rumors around Crosby really took off at the 2025 NHL Draft, but were quickly refuted by many within Pittsburgh media and his own agent. The Athletic’s Rob Rossi tweeted a direct quote from Crosbys’ agent Pat Brisson saying any trade rumors about his client are false.
Even if Dubas watned to trade Crosby, he would need the player’s permission. Crosby is locked into Pittsburgh for another two years with a full no-move clause. Any trade involving Crosby would have to be approved by him, and the odds of that happening are extremely low.
Earlier in the podcast, Dubas spoke glowingly about Crosby and his work ethic.
“It was very clear that everything he does is relentlessly focused on getting the best out of the Pittsburgh Penguins and out of himself. Every single thing he is focused on is winning.”
Crosby wants to win and may not be doing much of it in Pittsburgh, but he believes there is still time in his career to get one last chance at the Stanley Cup.
