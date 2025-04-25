Devils Defenseman Expected to Return From Injury in Game 3
The New Jersey Devils are backed into a corner in their first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes. Facing a 2-0 deficit, the Devils are nearing the brink of elimination. Injuries have played a huge part in the second half of their regular season and into the postseason, but they may finally get some positive injury news ahead of Game 3.
The Devils are expecting veteran defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to return from a lengthy injury absence. Siegenthaler has been out for several months, last appearing in the New Jersey lineup in February. The team's head coach, Sheldon Keefe, was optimistic about his return. Team reporter Amanda Stein shared the coach's update.
The 27-year-old defender skated on the team's third pairing in their latest practice session. He was paired with rookie blue liner Simon Nemec, hoping that his veteran presence could activate the young Nemec in a critical Game 3.
Before his injury, Siegenthaler played in 55 games. He recorded two goals, seven assists, and nine points. He also averaged 19:36 minutes of ice time and was a valuable penalty killer.
Siegenthaler's return is even more important due to two other injuries hampering the Devil's blue line. Brendan Dillon and puck-mover Luke Hughes are both ruled out for Game 3, and it's unclear if either will return for the first round.
Since he joined the Devils, he's been one of their most important defensive players. His penalty killing skills, his ability to take the body, and his sold play in front of his own net are huge pieces of New Jersey's defensive puzzle. It's been glaringly obvious how absent that element is without Siegenthaler in the lineup.
Now, the Devils are hoping to scratch and claw out of this hole. With the return of one of their prominent veterans, they hope to start that process in Game 3.
